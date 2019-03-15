Rolling Stones launch live version of Wild Horses featuring Florence Welch

The Rolling Stones have released a live video of a performance of Wild Horses, filmed at the second of their two No Filter shows at London's Olympic Park last summer.

The song features Mick Jagger duetting with Florence And The Machine singer Florence Welch, and is taken from the band's forthcoming compilation album Honk.

Honk will be released on April 19, and will draw tracks from every Stones album recorded between 1971 - 2016, while the deluxe 3CD edition will 10 bonus live tracks including Dead Flowers, recorded with Brad Paisley in Philadelphia in 2013 and Bitch, featuring Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl, recorded on the Stones’ 50 And Counting tour.

The band say, "Honk collects 36 essential Stones tracks – including eight top 10 singles, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice, Angie, It’s Only Rock’N’Roll (But I Like It), Fool To Cry, Miss You, Emotional Rescue and Start Me Up.

“Bringing the band’s story up to date, Honk also contains hit single Doom & Gloom from 2012, as well as Just Your Fool, Ride ‘Em On Down and Hate To See You Go from the band’s 2016’s Grammy Award-winning, no.1 album, Blue & Lonesome.”

The Rolling Stones will head out on tour across the US from next month and are currently working on their brand new studio album, details of which will be revealed in due course.

Rolling Stones: Honk

CD1

1. Start Me Up

2. Brown Sugar

3. Rocks Off

4. Miss You

5. Tumbling Dice

6. Just Your Fool

7. Wild Horses

8. Fool To Cry

9. Angie

10. Beast Of Burden

11. Hot Stuff

12. It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)

13. Rock And A Hard Place

14. Doom And Gloom

15. Love Is Strong

16. Mixed Emotions

17. Don’t Stop

18. Ride ‘Em On Down

CD2

1. Bitch

2. Harlem Shuffle

3. Hate To See You Go

4. Rough Justice

5. Happy

6. Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

7. One More Shot

8. Respectable

9. You Got Me Rocking

10. Rain Fall Down

11. Dancing With Mr D

12. Undercover (Of The Night)

13. Emotional Rescue

14. Waiting On A Friend

15. Saint Of Me

16. Out Of Control

17. Streets Of Love

18. Out Of Tears

CD3 - Live tracks

1. Get off My Cloud

2. Dancing With Mr D

3. Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)

4. She’s A Rainbow

5. Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)

6. Let’s Spend The Night Together

7. Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)

8. Shine A Light

9. Under My Thumb

10. Bitch (with Dave Grohl)