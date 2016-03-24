The Rides discuss old-school album Pierced Arrow

The Rides have released a video shot during the making of their second album, Pierced Arrow, focusing on their old-school approach to recording.

Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg release the follow-up to 2013 debut Can’t Get Enough on May 6 via Provogue Records. They’ve already streamed their tracks Virtual World, Kick Out Of It and I’ve Got To Use My Imagination.

They recorded on to analogue tape using a vintage Neve mixing console. Shepherd says: “We make records the way they were originally intended to be done. You can hear the progression between the first and second album, establishing who we are as The Rides.”

The blues-rock supergroup tour North America in May and June.

The Rides Pierced Arrow tracklist

Kick It Out Riva Diva Virtual World By My Side Mr. Policeman I’ve Got To Use My Imagination Game On I Need Your Lovin’ There Was A Place My Babe

May 02: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 05: Springfield Sangamon Auditorium, IL

May 06: Ann Arbor Michigan Theater, MI

May 08: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 09: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

May 11: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 12: New York Town Hall, NY

May 13: Kingston UPAC, NY

May 15: Bethlehem Sand Bethlehem Events Center, PA

May 17: Boston Wilbur Theater, MA

May 18: Providence Lupo’s, RI

Jun 01: San Diego Balboa Theater, CA

Jun 02: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 05: Riverside Fox PAC, CA