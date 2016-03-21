The Rides stream 2 songs from Pierced Arrow

Blues supergroup The Rides have streamed two more tracks from upcoming second album Pierced Arrow.

Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg previously released Virtual World – now they’re offering Kick Out Of It and I’ve Got To Use My Imagination.

Stills recently said of the follow-up to 2013’s Can’t Get Enough: “A pierced arrow is one with a hole in its feathers – no telling where it will end up. It could be a fierce warrior about to unleash an arrow that has been tampered with, just as likely to come back and hit him.

“I kinda feel that way about the general state of things. Sometimes well-intended messages will veer wildly off course.”

Pierced Arrow is released on May 6 via Provogue Records.

The Rides Pierced Arrow tracklist

Kick It out Riva Diva Virtual World By My Side Mr. Policeman I’ve Got To Use My Imagination Game On I Need Your Lovin’ There Was A Place My Babe

The Rides 2016 US tour

May 02: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 05: Springfield Sangamon Auditorium, IL

May 06: Ann Arbor, Michigan Theater, MI

May 08: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 09: Munhall Carnegie Library Music Hall Of Homestead, PA

May 11: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 12: New York Town Hall, NY

May 13: Kingston Ulster Performing Arts Center, NY

May 15: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

May 17: Boston The Wilbur, MA

May 18: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 01: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jun 02: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 05: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA