The Reasoning change live lineup

The Reasoning have added vocalist Sebastien Flynn-Goze to their live lineup – he'll take part in their October UK tour in support of their sixth album.

The band have confirmed six dates so far, with more to be added. They’ll be joined on the road by HeKz.

The Reasoning say: “In addition to the new material, we’ve delved deeply into our back catalogue, and there will be some real surprises in the set list, too.

“We’ve also added a certain je ne sais quoi to our live lineup, in the form of strapping young vocal powerhouse Sebastien. ‘Oh la la’ would be an understatement – expect intriguing things!”

They say the follow-up to 2012’s Adventures in Neverland is “coming together very nicely” and more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the band open for Lifesigns at the Robin 2, Bilston, on May 11, then play the Trinity Live charity extravaganza at the Leamington Spa Assembly on May 18 alongside Arena, Touchstone, Rob Reed, Lost In Vegas, Matt Stevens, Alan Reed and Heather Findlay.

Oct 24: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 25: London 229 Venue 2

Oct 30: York Duchess

Oct 31: Bolton Railway

Nov 01: Cardiff CF10

Nov 02: Bilston Robin 2