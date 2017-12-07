The Raven Age open auditions for new vocalist

UK outfit The Raven Age have announced that they’re actively seeking a new vocalist following the recent departure of singer Michael Burrough.

The band have a new album planned for next year and are currently mapping out 2018 tour dates – and they’ve asked those interested to contact them as soon as possible.

They say in a statement: “We feel that our time with Mike has come to a natural end as we haven’t been heading in the same direction, either creatively or professionally.

“We’d like to thank Mike for the last four years. We’ve shared some incredible experiences both on and off the road, including the recording of our debut EP and album, signing to a record label, supporting some amazing bands all over the world, and successfully taking on our first ever headline tour.

“We’ve parted on good terms and will remain good friends. From all of us we’d like to wish Mike all the very best for the future.”

As for the search for a new vocalist, The Raven Age add: “We’ll be holding auditions as soon as we possibly can. We have a lot of interesting things in the pipeline for next year including a new release and more touring.

“We’re looking forward to finding a new singer and cracking on full steam ahead with the next chapter for The Raven Age.”

Those interested are asked to contact the band through their official website.

The Raven Age released their debut album Darkness Will Rise earlier this year.

