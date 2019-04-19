The Quireboys: Amazing Disgrace album review

The Quireboys - Amazing Disgrace Original Black Eyed Son

Sinner’s Serenade

Seven Deadly Sins

Amazing Disgrace

Eve Of The Summertime

California Blues

This Is It

Feels Like A Long Time

Slave #1

Dancing In Paris

Medusa My Girl

We all know what you get from a Quireboys album: goodtime, trashy rock’n’roll. And latest album Amazing Disgrace delivers exactly what you’d expect. But, amazingly, these tracks sound so energetic and dynamic that they don’t sound at all formulaic.

As soon as Original Black Eyed Son glides into gear, it’s clear the Quireboys are not simply going through the motions. They’re out to prove that they still live through the music, and love it. And these not-so-young lads succeed admirably.

Yes, it’s the Small Faces getting paralytic with the Rolling Stones as ZZ Top flick cigarette butts in their drinks. But if some recent Quireboys albums have been slightly tame, now the band are off the leash.

Seven Deadly Sins swerves into a dirty funk rash, Sinner Serenade cheekily bares its badass groove to everyone, and Slave #1 has the sort of sleazy emotion that would make any porn star blush. The best Quireboys album for ages.