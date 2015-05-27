The Prodigy tour with Public Enemy

The Prodigy have announced a run of eight UK and Ireland arena dates – with Public Enemy as support.

The shows have been lined up to support The Prodigy’s sixth album The Day Is My Enemy, released in March. They’ll follow the band’s headline slot at the Isle Of Wight festival on June 12 and T In The Park in Perth on July 10.

They’ve also announced the release of The Night Is My Friend EP in early July. on limited-edition vinyl and cassette along with a standard CD edition. Public Enemy’s last release was 2012’s The Evil Empire Of Everything.

Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates

Nov 24: Nottingham Capital Arena

Nov 26: Newcastle Arena

Nov 27: Manchester Central

Nov 28: Sheffield Arena

Nov 30: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 01: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Dec 03: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Dec 04: London Wembley Arena