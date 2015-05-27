The Prodigy tour with Public Enemy

The Prodigy have announced a run of eight UK and Ireland arena dates – with Public Enemy as support.
The shows have been lined up to support The Prodigy’s sixth album The Day Is My Enemy, released in March. They’ll follow the band’s headline slot at the Isle Of Wight festival on June 12 and T In The Park in Perth on July 10.
They’ve also announced the release of The Night Is My Friend EP in early July. on limited-edition vinyl and cassette along with a standard CD edition. Public Enemy’s last release was 2012’s The Evil Empire Of Everything.
Tour dates
Nov 24: Nottingham Capital Arena
Nov 26: Newcastle Arena
Nov 27: Manchester Central
Nov 28: Sheffield Arena
Nov 30: Dublin 3 Arena
Dec 01: Belfast Odyssey Arena
Dec 03: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Dec 04: London Wembley Arena