The Pineapple Thief offer Simple As That download

The Pineapple Thief have made latest track Simple As That available as a download in return for your email address.

Get your copy now.

It’s taken from upcoming album Magnolia, their tenth studio outing, due for launch on September 15 via Kscope.

Mainman Bruce Soord says: “Here’s the opening track from the new album – the beginning of a deep and varied journey. I hope you get as much from our new music as we do.”

The follow-up to 2012’s All The Wars is their first to feature drummer Dan Osborne, who joined Soord, Jon Sykes and Steve Kitch in February. It’s available for pre-order on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

The Pineapple Thief tour the UK in December at the end of a wider European trek:

Dec 03: London Islington Academy

Dec 04: Bristol Fleece

Dec 05: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Room