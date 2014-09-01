The Pineapple Thief offer Simple As That download

The Pineapple Thief have made latest track Simple As That available as a download in return for your email address.
It’s taken from upcoming album Magnolia, their tenth studio outing, due for launch on September 15 via Kscope.
Mainman Bruce Soord says: “Here’s the opening track from the new album – the beginning of a deep and varied journey. I hope you get as much from our new music as we do.”
The follow-up to 2012’s All The Wars is their first to feature drummer Dan Osborne, who joined Soord, Jon Sykes and Steve Kitch in February. It’s available for pre-order on CD, vinyl and digital formats.
The Pineapple Thief tour the UK in December at the end of a wider European trek:
Dec 03: London Islington Academy
Dec 04: Bristol Fleece
Dec 05: Manchester Ruby Lounge
Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Room