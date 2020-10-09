The Pineapple Thief release live acoustic clip of Demons

The Pineapple Thief have released a new live acoustic clip of Demons. It'a tkane from the same live session as their upcoming special vinyl only acoustic live album The Soord Sessions Volume 4 which will be released through Kscope on December 4.

The Pineapple Thief released their latest album, Versions Of The Truth, in September, but with the cancellation of the usual supporting tour until 2021, or indeed any live events since Covid-19 restrictions, mainman Bruce Soord performed four acoustic online sessions.

“I have no idea why I did it," Soord recalls. "Maybe it was because I wanted to give people something to take their minds off things, or maybe it was the Duvel beer I was enjoying at the time talking. Either way, as I had never done a live stream before, I had no idea how I was going to do it, let alone what I was going to play!

“I was pleasantly surprised how many people came to join me. It honestly felt like everyone was in the room with me. Joining in and having a bit of fun, from wherever in the world they were.”

The Soord Sessions Volume 4 features two tracks from Versions Of The Truth and some classic The Pineapple Thief tracks that hadn’t been played live for many years. “To spice things up, I used my looper pedal to allow me to jam with myself. It was surprisingly easy to strip the songs down to just me and my guitars but getting it right live is another matter," adds Bruce.

The Soord Sessions Volume 4 will be released as an exclusive LP release presented on 180g dark green vinyl, with a printed inner bag featuring photos from the session and forward by Bruce Soord.

Pre-order The Soord Sessions Volume 4.

(Image credit: Kscope)

The Pineapple Thief: The Soord Sessions Volume 4

A.1 In Exile

A.2 Someone Pull Me Out

A.3 Demons

A.4 All This Will Be Yours

B.1 Last Man Standing

B.2 The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man

B.3 Versions Of The Truth

B.4 Bond