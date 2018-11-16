The Pineapple Thief, Gong, Caravan and more confirmed for HRH Prog VIII

HRH Prog VIII organisers have revealed the first wave of artists for next year’s event.

It’ll take place on October 26 and 27, 2019, at a new venue – London’s O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

And the first names confirmed for the festival are The Pineapple Thief, Gong, Caravan, Soft Machine, Hawklords, Krankschaft, Captain Starfighter And The Lockheeds, Vintage Caravan, Pre-Med, Pearl Handled Revolver and 4th Labyrinth.

HRH’s CEO Jonni Davis says: “HRH Prog has gone from strength to strength and already reached its seventh year.

“Taking it into its eighth, we’re honoured to be moving the festival lock, stock and barrel to the iconic O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire: a landmark site and legendary musical venue that’s showcased some of the best talent in the world.

“We’re making the most of the move, fielding a super-strong lineup of prog. What’s more, we’ll also be bringing the top notch standards for residential festivals that we’ve honed for well over a decade to our latest location in London.”

Davis adds: “The event itself will run over two days from 1pm until 11pm. We will also have two quality HRH hotels featured on the doorstep of the venue, within easy walking distance.”

Early bird tickets and reductions on all packages are available from the HRH Prog website… but you’d best be quick, as these offers only run until 3pm on Sunday.