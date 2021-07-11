The Osiris Club announce delve into British folk horror with new album

Doomy proggers The Osiris Club have announced that they will release their third album, The Green Chapel, through Bad Elephant Records on August 20. You can view the new Watership Down-inspired album artwork and tracklisting below.

"The third album by the Osiris Club is a journey into the furthest reaches of psychedelia, prog, doom-folk and genres yet to be named," the band explain. "With the addition of acoustic guitars and Mellotron, the band's trademark riffage has expanded to encompass influences from British folk horror, classic rock and progressive sounds from the 1960s to the present day."

The new album has been inspired by "medieval tales of headless knights, blind hares, wild hunts by moonlight and snow-choked English landscapes, the lyrics conjure a world of mysterious powers spilling into reality and ancient forces waiting to be unleashed. Invoking authors such as Arthur Machen and M.R. James, the musical content faithfully mirrors this magical summoning of energies both benign and infernal."

The band released the live album Blazing Worlds - Live At Roadburn & Twicefold Of Kind through Bad Elephant last year.

Pre-order The Green Chapel.

(Image credit: Bad Elephant Music)

The Osiris Club: The Green Chapel

1. Phantasm

2. Moscow

3. The Inmost Light part 1

4. The Inmost Light part 2

5. Diamonds In The Wishing Well

6. Count Magnus

7. The Green Chapel I: The Green Chapel

8. The Green Chapel II: Blind Hare & The Pale Lady

9. The Green Chapel III: Winter’s End

10. The Green Chapel IV: My Lord The Sun

11. The Crow