The Offspring announce 2025 UK headline tour

Pop punk icons The Offspring have announced a UK arena tour set to take place next year. The five-date trek will our favourite fly white guys hit arenas in Cardiff, London, Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow, with fellow pop punk heavyweights Simple Plan in tow.

The tour will be in support of The Offspring's recently released and well received eleventh studio album Supercharged. In his review for Louder, Paul Brannigan stated that the record shows that unlike many of their peers, The Offspring are still performing at a high level, writing: "Supercharged, produced by Bob Rock, who has worked with the band on every album from 2008's Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace onwards, is a triumph, and a late-career highlight.

"From the album artwork's cheeky nod to Metallica's Ride The Lightning to the entirely unanticipated appearance of a riff from Kansas' Carry On Wayward Son during Get Some, The Offspring are clearly still have a blast and are still smashing it in their 40th year. How many bands can say the same?"

Speaking to Men's Health recently, Offspring frontman Dexter Holland flexed his academic side by waxing lyrical on the cool rating of...er...viruses.

“I know this sounds funny to say, but I think viruses are cool,” explained Holland, who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology. “They’re cool because they’re so gnarly. They go in and they take over your cell, and they tell the machinery to stop making cellular things and start building viruses, so all the things that would normally be making your mitochondria, or your cell membrane, those parts now get taken over and turned into hundreds of viruses—little robots!—and when the virus has finally used up all the stuff in your cell, the last instruction is: Blow the cell up! And the viruses go out, and it’s just evil! It’s like Darth Vader stuff, right?”

Nov 10: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Nov 14: The O2, London

Nov 15: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Nov 16: AO Arena, Manchester

Nov 18: OVO Hydro, Glasgow