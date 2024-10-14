The Ocean bring the curtain down on current line-up with The End Of An Eon tour dates

German prog metallers The Ocean will play their final live shows with their current line-up when they tour Europe on their The End Of An Eon tour throughout December and February.

The band's current line-up of Robin Stapps (guitars, programming, backing vocals), Loïc Rossetti (lead vocals), Paul Seidel (drums), Mattias Hägerstrand (bass) and David Ramis Åhfeldt (guitars) have been together since 2018 and have recorded Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic (2018), Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic (2020) and Holocene (2023).

The Ocean will be performing the whole of Holocene on these live dates, plus the best of Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic, where they will be supported by Spurv, Bipolar Architecture and A Swarm of the Sun.

The Ocean will also be joined by various members of members of cinematic instrumental Oslo sextet Spurv and visual artist Dana Schecter (Swans) on stage for their live performance.

You can see a full list of dates and ticket details below.

Dec 4: FIN Helsinki On The Rocks w/ Bipolar Architecture

Dec 6: SWE Stockholm Slaktkyrkan w/ Spurv & A Swarm of the Sun

Dec 8: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena w/ Spurv & A Swarm of the Sun

Dec 14: ROM Bucharest Quantic w/ Bipolar Architecture

Jan 11: GER Berlin Kesselhaus w/ Spurv & Bipolar Architecture

Jan 16: BEL Ghent Vooruit w/ Spurv

Feb 2: SPA Madrid Mon w/ Spurv

Get tickets.