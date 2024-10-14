The Ocean bring the curtain down on current line-up with The End Of An Eon tour dates

German prog metallers The Ocean will perform the whole of Holecene and the best of Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic on European dates

The Ocean
German prog metallers The Ocean will play their final live shows with their current line-up when they tour Europe on their The End Of An Eon tour throughout December and February.

The band's current line-up of Robin Stapps (guitars, programming, backing vocals), Loïc Rossetti (lead vocals), Paul Seidel (drums), Mattias Hägerstrand (bass) and David Ramis Åhfeldt (guitars) have been together since 2018 and have recorded Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic (2018), Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic (2020) and Holocene (2023).

The Ocean will be performing the whole of Holocene on these live dates, plus the best of Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic / Cenozoic, where they will be supported by Spurv, Bipolar Architecture and A Swarm of the Sun.

The Ocean will also be joined by various members of members of cinematic instrumental Oslo sextet Spurv and visual artist Dana Schecter (Swans) on stage for their live performance.

You can see a full list of dates and ticket details below.

The Ocean The End Of An Eon tour dates

Dec 4: FIN Helsinki On The Rocks w/ Bipolar Architecture
Dec 6: SWE Stockholm Slaktkyrkan w/ Spurv & A Swarm of the Sun
Dec 8: NOR Oslo Vulkan Arena w/ Spurv & A Swarm of the Sun
Dec 14: ROM Bucharest Quantic w/ Bipolar Architecture
Jan 11: GER Berlin Kesselhaus w/ Spurv & Bipolar Architecture
Jan 16: BEL Ghent Vooruit w/ Spurv
Feb 2: SPA Madrid Mon w/ Spurv

