The New Roses' new video examines the trauma of life amongst the long-hairs

German rockers The New Roses have released a video for Life Ain’t Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair). It’s taken from the band’s upcoming One More For The Road album, the follow-up to last year’s Dead Man’s Voice.

Life Ain’t Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair) confronts the difficulties faced by those who grow up outside the mainstream, and is a prime chunk of rock’n’roll with a sound that conjures up images of the America of pick-up trucks, roadhouse fights and good ol’ boys. Which is a clever trick considering the band are from Wiesbaden rather than Waco.

“I had the idea for Life Ain’t Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair) when I was thumbing through some pictures of the time I started playing music on stage,” says band frontman Timmy Rough. “I had to laugh out loud! The stages were so little and so was the money. Nobody believed I could make it.

“Of course everybody from The New Roses went through the exactly same shit, so it’s just natural that guys like us join forces. Life Ain’t Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair) is dedicated to all the rock’n’roll rebels out there living a free life outside the mainstream! It’s about being real and doing your own thing not giving a shit about any trends.”

“The video was filmed at a bar that we used to play night after night,” adds Rough, “when we started out as a band long before we formed The New Roses. To go back there and have a little fun with our past we went full circle. Because no matter how tough these times were, it sure was fun as hell.”

One More For The Road is released on August 25. The band play two UK dates in November, including a set at this year’s Hard Rock Hell festival in Pwellhi, Wales (dates below).

Pre-order links: Amazon UK | Amazon US

One More For The Road Tracklist

Quarter To Twelve

My Own Worst Enemy

Forever Never Comes

Dancing On A Razor Blade

Consider Me Gone

Life Ain’t Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair)

Every Wild Heart

Fight You Leaving Me

The Same Moon

Piece By Peace Of Mind

One More For The Road

Do I Look Scared To You [Bonus Track]

The Storm [Bonus Track]

Nitro Nights [Bonus Track]

The New Roses UK dates

Nov 10: Hard Rock Hell, Pwellhi

Nov 11: The Iron Road, Evesham