Delta Howl: Americana via the Black Country? It's a thing

The UK’s Black Country has something of a reputation for producing rock bands with a capital ‘R’, and while Dudley’s Delta Howl’s brand of wistful folk-rock might not conjure up images of Britain’s industrial heartland, there’s no doubting the band’s talents.

New single Mary is is the second track to be released from an upcoming EP, due in August, and is an uplifting two-and-a-half minutes of lilting Americana that evokes thoughts of woozy days and hot summer nights.

“Mary is basically about spending time with a girl who is beautiful,” say the band. “She’s crazy in the best way and up for a great time: basically, something we all require. The song sounds like a day trip into night, where you end up drunk, singing Freebird. Its a positive song, with a very summery vibe. The video shows two different couples at a theme park having a great time. We hope it transports the listener to a past, present & future time.

“From the introductory piano and vocal to the bongo drums, slide guitars and the big-sounding ‘hey’ backing vocals, it’s easy to go along for the ride. Our folk, heartland rock and country influences are on show throughout the track and it’s evident to see that the audience be enthralled by the catchy choruses and positivity of the song, and that Mary really does get stuck in your head.”

