The new Metal Hammer is a special tribute to Joey Jordison

The new issue of Metal Hammer magazine is a special tribute to Slipknot legend and modern metal icon, Joey Jordison, who tragically died earlier this year.

We give you the ultimate look inside his life and amazing career, from his earliest days with Slipknot to his beloved Murderdolls, right up to his final works with Sinsaenum, told via his former bandmates, colleagues, peers and loved ones.

We also look past Joey's legacy to give you the story of Joey the man, and why, above all else, he was ultimately one of us - a metal fanatic.

Also in the new issue of Metal Hammer, we dissect Metallica's immense Blacklist project, featuring brand new interviews with some of the bands who made it happen, including Ghost, The Hu, Biffy Clyro, Rina Sawayama and more.

All that plus our exclusive, ten-page look inside Bloodstock Open Air and brand new interviews with Spiritbox, Jinjer, Ministry, Employed To Serve and many more.

