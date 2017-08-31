Slipknot's Surfacing voted best song of the 90s

Earlier this month we were faced with the unenviable task of naming and ranking the 100 best metal songs of the 1990s. A source of many late nights and drawn-out arguments, it turned Hammer HQ into a warzone for weeks, but we eventually cracked it (depending on who you ask).

To share this burden, we asked YOU, the Metal Hammer readers to pick your favourite song from the ‘90s. That’s right, not your top 100, but the ultimate metal song that defined the decade. You voted in your hundreds and we can now reveal that the winner of the poll is…

Surfacing by Slipknot!

As Corey Taylor so often tells us, Surfacing is our new international fucking anthem, and has been a part of The Knot’s live setlist since it was released back in 1999 on Slipknot’s self-titled debut. A song of defiance, sticking your middle finger in the face of anyone who gets in your way, and not giving a crap about what people think about you – Surfacing gave the alienated and undervalued youth a battle cry, a song that has stood the test of time, still carrying the weight it did 18 years ago.

Here are the top 20 songs from the ‘90s as voted for by you:

Slipknot – Surfacing Marilyn Manson – The Beautiful People Alice In Chains – Rooster Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit Iron Maiden – Fear Of The Dark Metallica – Sad But True Tool – Stinkfist Marilyn Manson – The Dope Show Pantera – Cowboys From Hell Megadeth – Hangar 18 Pantera – Walk Pearl Jam – Alive Sepultura – Roots Bloody Roots Judas Priest – Painkiller Korn – Freak On A Leash Guns N’ Roses – You Could Be Mine Marilyn Manson – Lunchbox Machine Head – Davidian Pantera – Floods System Of A Down – Sugar

Listen to our ultimate 90s Spotify playlist now.

The best 90s songs, as chosen by your favourite bands

The 90s issue: Your definitive guide to the craziest decade in metal