Joey Jordison: the world of metal pays tribute

Musicians from across the world of music have taken to social media to pay tribute to former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, who has died unexpectedly at the age of 46.

Posts from Slipknot and band members Corey Taylor, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan and Jim Root featured a sold block of black colour to acknowledge Jordison's sudden passing, while others made statements acknowledging his brilliance as a musician and as a friend.

Wedenesday 13: R.I.P. Joey Jordison. I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever.

Dave Lombardo: I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey

Trivium: We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium.

Matt Heafy (Trivium): Rest In Peace to a legend of the music world. Joey’s contributions to music changed the face of heavy music on the planet as we know it. This was a true honor to stand alongside 3 people who helped form me as a musician - as a peer, for roadrunner United.

Paolo Gregoletto (Trivium): Dude was an incredible drummer and song writer and was always super gracious to us anytime we toured with the band. #RIP

Alex Bent (Trivium): I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit. I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP.

Anthrax: We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P.

Mike Portnoy: Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a Max Portnoy fan was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks…

Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed): Rest In Peace Joey Jordison. You changed the game with Slipknot. Brought the blast beat to the mainstream! Gave kids a groove like no other. Perseverance would’ve never happened had it not been for Joey & the Slipknot camp. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. Gone too soon.

Papa Roach: Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother.

Herman Li (Dragonforce): Rest in Peace to Joey Jordison. The world lost another incredibly talent musician.

Code Orange: Rest In Peace legend.

Ben Thatcher (Royal Blood): Sad to hear the passing of Joey Jordison. His drumming in Slipknot inspired me as a teenager, as it did to many other drummers my age. I’d spend a lot of time jamming that first album in the school music room. RIP.

Gus G: Sad day for the world of Heavy Metal music. Mike Howe & Joey Jordison R.I.P.

Ginger Wildheart: Joey Jordison was better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally.

