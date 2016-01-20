The New Issue of The Blues is Out Now

The first lady of blues on politics, lost love and her friends Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker.

Features

Mike Vernon

The concluding part of our feature on the Brit blues pioneer finds him at the eye of the storm with Fleetwood Mac.

Danny Bryant

The Norfolk bluesman on his new album, gambling and death.

Censorship

We investigate the scene so powerful they tried to silence it.

Lloyd Price

How the one-time teen idol changed the world with his debut song.

Lee Brilleaux

Go back to the 70s and hit the road with the Dr Feelgood frontman.

Jim Jones

The former Revue showman returns with The Righteous Mind.

Ones To Watch In 2016

The six new bands set to tear up the year, featuring Simo, Dirty Thrills and more.

JD & The Straight Shot

Businessman by day, bluesman by night, the band’s frontman sets the record straight.

What’s on your free CD

Regulars

Testify

Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of blues as we join Aaron Keylock in the studio for an exclusive preview of his new album. Robert Plant, Tinariwen and friends unite to record an album for the benefit of refugees, and Big Boy Bloater discusses signing to Mascot for his new breakdown-inspired album. We introduce Ron Pope And The Nighthawks, Doug Hream Blunt and Graveyard, and catch up with Eric Corne, Phil Gammage, Slim Chance, Son Little and Will Porter. There’s also all the latest news, opinion and insight from our expert columnists.

Call & Response

Former Police guitarist Andy Summers gets on the blower to chat about jamming with Hendrix, fooling punks and nearly joining the Stones.

**Under The Influence **

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks flick through the all-important records in their collection that opened their minds and changed their lives.

Cuttin’ Heads

We cast a rod to catch the finest version of the many takes on Robert Petway’s classic Catfish Blues.

First Time I Met The Blues

Jon Harvey, frontman and bassist for Canadian rockers Monster Truck, explains why he can’t start the day without a dose of the blues.

