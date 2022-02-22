The music world pays tribute to the late Mark Lanegan: "I hope the angels are taking good care of you today"

Musicians the world over have taken to social media to salute the late Mark Lanegan, whose death, at the age of 57, was announced earlier today (February 22).

Iggy Pop led the tributes to the singer, posting "Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop"

Lanegan's former bandmate in Screaming Trees, Mark Pickerel, wrote "May you truly Rest In Peace Big Brother" and posted Lanegan's 1999 cover of Brook Benton's I'll Take Care Of You with the caption "I hope the angels are taking good care of you today"

The Velvet Underground's John Cale wrote, "I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc"

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, another close friend, posted: "He was such a good man, and friend to my family. RIP Mark Lanegan"



Perhaps the most poignant tribute came from Lanegan's dear friend and former room-mate, The Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli, who recorded with Lanegan as The Gutter Twins, who simply posted a photo of the pair together.

One of rock's greatest voices, Lanegan leaves behind an astonishing body of work: here's how peers, friends and fans from across the musical spectrum reacted to his passing.

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X

Devastating news. What a talent. Will be listening to Bubblegum for the rest of the day

RIP Mark Lanegan. I was honoured to contribute a lyric and vocal on Rob Marshall's "Humanist" album alongside Mark and other notable artists... Huge Loss RS

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon.

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you'll be missed 💔

Rest in peace Mark Lanegan

Fuck. Mark Lanegan now?

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I'm absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔

I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.He was absolutely brilliant.Godspeed my friend. 🖤

Right now I'm thinking of Mark Lanegan and all the great music and performances he gave us. A few years back I contributed this to a 'My Favourite Gig' book, on his magnificently road-wrecked and defiant Alhambra show in 2015. Sending love to all his family, friends, and fans✨

We are seeing the sad news that the remarkable Mark Lanegan has passed away. His voice was one of a kind…it reached into your soul and pulled your heart out. He was truly unique and will be greatly missed...