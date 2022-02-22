The music world pays tribute to the late Mark Lanegan: "I hope the angels are taking good care of you today"

Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan, Greg Dulli, Mogwai, Lamb Of God and more hail the life and legacy of Mark Lanegan, dead at 57

Mark Lanegan
(Image credit: Steve Gullick)

Musicians the world over have taken to social media to salute the late Mark Lanegan, whose death, at the age of 57, was announced earlier today (February 22).

Iggy Pop led the tributes to the singer, posting "Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop"

Lanegan's former bandmate in Screaming Trees, Mark Pickerel, wrote "May you truly Rest In Peace Big Brother" and posted Lanegan's 1999 cover of Brook Benton's I'll Take Care Of You with the caption "I hope the angels are taking good care of you today"

The Velvet Underground's John Cale wrote, "I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc"

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, another close friend, posted: "He was such a good man, and friend to my family. RIP Mark Lanegan"

Perhaps the most poignant tribute came from Lanegan's dear friend and former room-mate, The Afghan Whigs frontman Greg Dulli, who recorded with Lanegan as The Gutter Twins, who simply posted a photo of the pair together.

One of rock's greatest voices, Lanegan leaves behind an astonishing body of work: here's how peers, friends and fans from across the musical spectrum reacted to his passing.

A post shared by Duff McKagan (@duffmckagan)

Paul Brannigan