The Moody Blues grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

The Moody Blues grace the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

So what was the first prog album then? You could ask 20 different prog fans that question and get 20 different answers. But one of the first, without a doubt, is The Moody Blues’ groundbreaking second album from 1967, Days Of Future Passed.

We celebrate that very album, which is 55-years old this month as Justin Hayward and John Lodge recall the heady days of making one of the very first progressive rock albums.

There's also a 2023 calendar featuring the work of artist Paul Whitehead with art you'll recognise from Genesis, Peter Hammill, VdGG and more, four Moody Blues postcards and a 21-track sampler from Norwegian label Apollon Records with music from Major Parkinson, Ring Van Mobius, Caligonaut, Adventure and more...

Also in Prog 135...

Jean-Michel Jarre - the French synth wizard revisits the work of his mentors on his new album.

Critics' Choice - so what did the Prog magazine writers vote as their album of the year?

Gordon Giltrap - the guitarist shares his tales of working with Ian Mosley, Oliver Wakeman, Nicko McBrain and loads more…

Dim Gray - Norwegian art-rock trio make sweet music on record number two.

Devin Townsend - Devin explains his new, more relaxed attitude on latest release Lightwork.

Sweet Billy Pilgrim - the former Mercury Prize nominees have streamlined and returned with the conceptual Somapolis.

Bill Nelson - a look at how the former Be-Bop Deluxe man turned art-rock on its head with his Red Noise project.

Magenta - the Welsh proggers conjure up orchestral sounds on their latest, The White Witch: A Symphonic Trilogy.

Green Carnation - Prog has all manner of fun and games trying to get to Norway to see the band in concert!

Galahad - the Dorset prog rockers are back with The Last Great Adventurer… Just don’t call them neo-prog!

VLMV - VLMV’s Pete Lambrou on creating the band’s new album under lockdown.

Julie Tippetts - Julie Tippetts (née Driscoll) on her huge 60s hit, her late husband Keith, and her ongoing work with Martin Archer.

Nick Fletcher - guitarist Nick Fletcher on a prog world full of Genesis, Dream Theater and Janelle Monáe.

Plus new and reissue reviews of Magma, King Crimson, Ian Anderson, Renaissance, Tangerine Dream, Sigur Rós, Keith Emerson, Elder, Todd Rundgren, Hedvig Mollestad, AVAWAVES, Magenta, Gordon Giltrap and Paul Ward, Mediaeval Baebes, Evership, Gandalf’s Fist and more…

And live reviews of Roxy Music, Steve Hackett, Marillion, Public Service Broadcasting, Summer’s End Festival, Muse, Renaissance, 10cc, Cellar Darling and more!

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your brand new copy of Prog.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital (opens in new tab). You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store (opens in new tab), from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here (opens in new tab).

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab) and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page (opens in new tab) at Magazines Direct for payment options.