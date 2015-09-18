The Mission detail singles collection

The Mission will release a compilation album titled Singles A’s & B’s on September 25.

The 36-track, two-disc collection features all 15 of Wayne Hussey and co’s charting singles including Serpent’s Kiss, Wasteland, Tower Of Strength, Butterfly On A Wheel and Beyond The Pale. View the full list below.

The anthology also has remixes and previously unreleased edits and is available to pre-order.

Hussey, bassist Craig Adams and guitarist Simon Hinkler reunited for the release of 2013’s The Brightest Light, which also featured drummer Mike Kelly. Hussey issued his solo album Songs Of Candlelight And Razorblades last year.

Singles A’s & B’s tracklist

CD1

Serpents Kiss Garden Of Delight Like A Hurricane Stay With Me Wasteland Severina Tower Of Strength Beyond The Pale Kingdom Come Butterfly On A Wheel Deliverance Into The Blue Hands Across The Ocean Never Again Like A Child Again Shades of Green Tower Of Strength, (East India Trans Cairo Edit Mix) Afterglow (7” Edit Olympic Mix)

CD2

Wake (RSV) Naked & Savage The Crystal Ocean (Short Version) Blood Brothers Shelter From The Storm (Live - Edited Version) Tomorrow Never Knows Fabienne Breathe (Vocal) Forevermore The Grip Of Disease Mr. Pleasant Bird Of Passage (Edit) Amelia (Live) Love Beautiful Chaos All Tangled Up In You You Make Me Breathe (Barn Mix) Sour-puss (Glamour Puss Mix)

Sport: Wayne Hussey