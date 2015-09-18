Trending

The Mission detail singles collection

By Classic Rock  

36-track anthology features A and B-sides including remixes and edits

The Mission will release a compilation album titled Singles A’s & B’s on September 25.

The 36-track, two-disc collection features all 15 of Wayne Hussey and co’s charting singles including Serpent’s Kiss, Wasteland, Tower Of Strength, Butterfly On A Wheel and Beyond The Pale. View the full list below.

The anthology also has remixes and previously unreleased edits and is available to pre-order.

Hussey, bassist Craig Adams and guitarist Simon Hinkler reunited for the release of 2013’s The Brightest Light, which also featured drummer Mike Kelly. Hussey issued his solo album Songs Of Candlelight And Razorblades last year.

Singles A’s & B’s tracklist

CD1

  1. Serpents Kiss
  2. Garden Of Delight
  3. Like A Hurricane
  4. Stay With Me
  5. Wasteland
  6. Severina
  7. Tower Of Strength
  8. Beyond The Pale
  9. Kingdom Come
  10. Butterfly On A Wheel
  11. Deliverance
  12. Into The Blue
  13. Hands Across The Ocean
  14. Never Again
  15. Like A Child Again
  16. Shades of Green
  17. Tower Of Strength, (East India Trans Cairo Edit Mix)
  18. Afterglow (7” Edit Olympic Mix)

CD2

  1. Wake (RSV)
  2. Naked & Savage
  3. The Crystal Ocean (Short Version)
  4. Blood Brothers
  5. Shelter From The Storm (Live - Edited Version)
  6. Tomorrow Never Knows
  7. Fabienne
  8. Breathe (Vocal)
  9. Forevermore
  10. The Grip Of Disease
  11. Mr. Pleasant
  12. Bird Of Passage (Edit)
  13. Amelia (Live)
  14. Love
  15. Beautiful Chaos
  16. All Tangled Up In You
  17. You Make Me Breathe (Barn Mix)
  18. Sour-puss (Glamour Puss Mix)

