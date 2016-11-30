Nightwish's Floor Jansen: Slayer are a dreadful band

Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has described Slayer as “a dreadful band.”

The vocalist reveals in a new interview for Metal Hammer’s regular light-hearted feature The Metal Test that she has no love for thrash icons Slayer.

Asked what is the most metal album she’s ever owned, Jansen says: “I mainly listen to metal, so they are all metal albums. But the most metal?

“Some would say Slayer, but I think they’re a dreadful band.

“Unbelievably boring. Terrible. Apparently it’s not metal to say that, but it’s a personal opinion.”

Jansen’s opinion flies in the face of other stars who have taken part in The Metal Test. In the previous issue of Metal Hammer, Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo said the most metal album he owns is Slayer’s Repentless.

And Slayer are often cited as one of the most influential bands in metal, with Classic Rock saying this month that Slayer’s Reign In Blood was one of the best thrash albums of all time.

Read Jansen’s Metal Test responses in full in issue 291 of Metal Hammer magazine, which is out on December 6 in print and via TeamRock+.

Nightwish plan to take 2017 off as Jansen is expecting a baby. She has promised fans “something special” when they return in 2018.

The Thrash Quiz