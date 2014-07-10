The Metal Hammer Golden Gods is coming to Scuzz

Tomorrow night at 9pm on Scuzz you'll be able to watch all the coverage from the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, presented by Orange Amplification and in association with World Of Tanks.

Friday 11th July at 9pm will see the premiere of the Metal Hammer Golden Gods on Scuzz TV. It’s packed full of interviews on the red carpet with TeamRock Radio’s Sophie K, all the award presentations and live performances from Steel Panther, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Behemoth, While She Sleeps and Black Stone Cherry. As well as loads of action from HMS Hammer!

Alex Herron, Scuzz TV Manager, said “We’re beyond stoked to broadcast the notoriously outrageous, booze fuelled, face-ripping, head-banging, most rock ‘n roll awards show on the planet! Tune in, crank it up and hold on to your butts, this year’s show is full on.”

After the show has been broadcast you can watch it again at:

7pm Sat 12th

11pm Sun 13th

4pm Mon 14th

9pm Tue 15th

Midnight Wed 16th

9pm Thurs 17th

Find Scuzz on Sky channel 367.