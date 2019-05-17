The Liverpool Prog Society announces inaugural gigs

The newly formed Liverpool Prog Society, set up by actor, musician and My Record Collection subject Michael Livesley, has announced a series of live shows for later this year.

Best known for his adaptation of Vivian Stanshall's Sir Henry At Rawlinson End as well as bing the current lead singer for the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, Livesley is a huge prog fan and in conjunction with Prog Magazine, will be putting on shows at Liverpool's Zanzibar Club.

First up are Liverpool's own Wizards Of Twiddly, who once acted as Kevin Ayers' backing band and are celebrating their 30th Anniversary this year. They headline the very first Liverpool prog Society gig at the Zanzibar Club on June 21, supported by Livesley himself. Tickets for this show are priced at just £8 and are available here.

That is followed by reactivated British prog legends gryphon who play on September 12, and local space rockers Poisoned Electrick Head will play on November 2. Tickets for the Gryphon show are priced at £15 and for Poisoned Electrick Head a mere £5. These tickets are available from Ticket Web or by calling 0151 707 0633.

Further information can be found at The Liverpool Prog Society's Facebook page.