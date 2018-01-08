The Kris Barras Band premiere video for new track Hail Mary

The Kris Barras Band have premiered their new single Hail Mary exclusively with Classic Rock.
The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album The Divine And Dirty, which is set for release on March 23 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.
Following the release of their 2016 debut Lucky 13, former MMA fighter Barras says: “I was concerned that maybe I wasn’t going to be able to do any better than that. I forced myself to try different approaches, do things I’ve never done before. I think it paid off.”
Barras also revels that his and his late father’s hero was Gary Moore, and adds: “He was my dad’s favourite and that fed down to me. He was the best guitarist in the world, and my first introduction to the blues. Everything else came after him.”
The Kris Barras Band will head out on tour in support of The Divine And Dirty throughout March and April and will also play a set at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair. Find details below.
The Kris Barras Band The Divine And Dirty tracklist
- Kick Me Down
- Hail Mary
- I Don’t Owe Nobody Nothing
- Propane
- Wrong Place, Wrong Time
- Lovers Or Loser
- She’s More Than Enough
- Stitch Me Up
- Hold On For Tomorrow
- Blood On Your Hands
- Watching Over Me
The Kris Barras Band 2018 UK tour dates
Mar 23: Tavistock The Wharf
Mar 24: BidefordThe Palladium
Mar 27: Caterham The Comrades Club
Mar 28: Sittingbourne Ypres Tavern
Mar 29: Evesham The Iron Road
Mar 30: Grimsby Yardbirds Club
Mar 31: Manchester Aatma
Apr 04: Oxford The Bullingdon
Apr 05: Reading The Face Bar
Apr 06: Harrogate The Warehouse
Apr 07: West Hartlepool The Supporter’s Club
Apr 08: Cardiff Fuel
Apr 13: Leicester The Musician
Apr 14: Sheffield HRH Blues O2 Academy
May 18: Abertillery Blues Rock Festival
Jun 15: Ferndown LoveRocks Festival
Jul 01: Maistone Ramblin’ Man Fair