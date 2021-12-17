The Hellacopters tease first original album in 17 years with new single Reap A Hurricane

Swedish rock ’n’ roll veterans The Hellacopters will release Eyes Of Oblivion, their first album of original material in 17 years in 2022, and Nicke Andersson’s band have offered a first taste of what the world can expect with the release of a video for their brand new single, Reap A Hurricane.

Reap A Hurricane will be released on seven-inch vinyl on February 4, 2022, with an exclusive B-side, Done Fighting. The single will be available in two different colour variants, red and green, and can be pre-ordered now.

Speaking about the album, will be released via Nuclear Blast on April 1, 2022, Nicke Andersson says: "The album has 10 songs and although it’s obviously not easy to be objective at all, I think musically it sums up everything we’ve touched upon from the start in 1994 up until now. Some of the songs date back as far as 10 years or more, and some were written more recently. It's rock and roll played with high energy, so for lack of a better term I say High Energy Rock And Roll. You could say it sounds like The Beatles meets Judas Priest or Lynyrd Skynyrd meets the Ramones but the best way to describe this album is that it sounds like The Hellacopters today."