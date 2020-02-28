The greatest ever Marillion song revealed

Marillion fans have voted for the prog legends’ greatest ever song.

Neverland, the epic track that closes 2004’s acclaimed Marbles album, topped a poll of The 50 Greatest Marillion Songs in a brand new special magazine dedicated to the band.

More than 8000 fans voted in the poll, which saw Neverland beating Kayleigh, This Strange Engine, Script For A Jester’s Tear, The Great Escape and Sugar Mice, all of which appear in the Top 10.

Also in the list of The 50 Greatest Marillion Songs are Fish-era classics such as Market Square Heroes, Fugazi and Slainte Mhath alongside Hogarth-fronted anthems like Beautiful, Ocean Cloud and Seasons End.

The poll features in Marillion: Prog Special, a 148-page special edition magazine brought to you by the people behind Prog and Classic Rock.

As well as a rundown of The 50 Greatest Marillion Songs, the magazine also features in-depth stories behind the band’s classic albums, including Script For A Jester’s Tear, Misplaced Childhood, Clutching At Straws, Seasons End, Brave, Afraid Of Sunlight, Radiation, Marillion.com, Sounds That Can’t Be Made and FEAR.

It also features rare and unseen photos of the band, as well as up-close-and-personal interviews with current band members Steve Hogarth, Steve Rothery, Mark Kelly, Peter Trewavas and Ian Mosley, as well as former singer Fish.

In addition, the magazine features TWO brilliant covers for the price of one: a world exclusive Fish-era cover created magazine by original Marillion album artist Mark Wilkinson on one side, and a Hogarth-era cover featuring the band’s long-running current line-up on the other, photographed exclusively for Prog. Please note that both covers appear on different sides of the same magazine – they’re not available separately.

Marillion: Prog Special is onsale now.

Check out some of the interviews and features in Marillion: Prog Special below.

