The Graveltones confirm Euro tour

The Graveltones have announced a European tour – with 14 UK dates included.

The UK-based two-piece kick off the jaunt in Norway on July 16 before a number of festival appearances and a run of UK headline shows.

They released second album Love Lies Dying in May, with singer/guitarist Jimmy O saying: “When you record a bunch of songs and send them out there to play ball, you hope you’ve raised them up good enough to take care of themselves. All these songs seem to get along with each other real well.”

Jul 16: Bukta Festival, Norway

Jul 18: Highland Games Festival, Italy

Sep 05: Jersey Live, Jersey, UK

Sep 12: Austria Festival, Austria

Sep 16: London Scala, UK

Sep 17: Bristol Exchange, UK

Sep 18: Cardiff Fuel Bar, UK

Sep 19: Birmingham Rainbow, UK

Sep 24: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Sep 25: Doncaster Diamond Live, UK

Sep 29: York Fibbers, UK

Sep 30: Preston Ferret, UK

Oct 01: Reading District, UK

Oct 02: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms, UK

Oct 10: Hackney Wonderland, UK

Oct 15: London Jazz Cafe, UK

Oct 17: Great Yarmouth Legends Of The Rock, UK