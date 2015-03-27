The Graveltones return with Love Lies Dying

The Graveltones will release their second album Love Lies Dying on May 31, they’ve confirmed.

It’s the UK-based duo’s follow-up to their 2013 full-length debut Don’t Wait Down and will launch via Lagoon Dog Records. It was produced by Jaime Gomez Arellano at Orgone Studios, London.

Vocalist and guitarist Jimmy O says of the record: “When you record a bunch of songs and send them out there to play ball, you hope you’ve raised them up good enough to take care of themselves. All these songs seem to get along with each other real well.”

Before the May launch, O and drummer Mikey Sorbello will release album opener World On A String as a single on April 12.

They’ll also play at this year Camden Rocks festival, London on May 30.

Love Lies Dying tracklist