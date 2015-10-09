The Grahams cook up Biscuits video

Husband-and-wife band The Grahams have released a video for their track Biscuits.

It’s taken from their latest album Glory Bound, which was released in May.

Singer Alyssa Graham tells The Boot: “Anything beyond Bessie Smith singing about jelly roll seemed too salacious for our immature sensibilities.

“More recently, an appreciation of sensual pleasures seems more worth celebrating openly – or at least in the lightly veiled guise of double-meaning verse. Some folks may say oysters are an aphrodisiac, but Doug and I prefer hot buttered biscuits.”

The Grahams tour the UK and Ireland next month. Glory Bound is on sale now.