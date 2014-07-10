The GOASTT head for UK and drop vid for Too Deep

The Ghost Of A Sabre Tooth Tiger have announced eight UK shows as part of a wider European tour.

The band, who feature in the latest issue of Prog, are fronted by Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl. They’ve tied in their announcement with the launch of a video for their track Too Deep, taken from their _Midnight Sun _album.

Following a US tour in support of Beck, The GOASTT head for Europe towards the end of August. For a full list of the band’s European tour dates, and for more information on Midnight Sun, visit their website.

The GOASTT 2014 UK dates

30 Aug: End Of The Road Festival, Salisbury

01 Sep: Birmingham Hare And Hounds

02 Sep: Glasgow Broadcast

03 Sep: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

04 Sep: Bristol Exchange

08 Sep: Manchester Ruby Lounge

10 Sep: London Dingwalls

11 Sep: Brighton The Haunt

The GOASTT: Too Deep