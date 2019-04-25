The Gift announce new album, Antenna

British melodic prog rockers The Gift have announced their new album, Antenna. The new album, the band's fourth, will be released through Bad Elephant on June 28.

Vocalist Mike Morton describes Antenna as “…rockier, more contemporary sounding - we wanted to do something more direct and punchy. Whilst there’s no concept, a lot of Antenna is about how difficult it is to communicate, how we’re sending out messages and they don’t hit the target”.

Antenna is the follow up to 2016's Why the Sea is Salt, of which prog Magazine wrote “…an album of beautifully constructed musical journeys”.

More details can be found at the band's website.