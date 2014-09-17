The Ghost Inside detail Dear Youth

The Ghost Inside will release their fourth album in November.

Dear Youth is the follow-up to 2012’s You Get What You Give and will be launched on November 18 via Epitaph Records. It’s now available to pre-order.

They will also hit the road in support of the record with 15 dates across the UK and Ireland starting in October with Asking Alexandria.

Along with album and tour details, the band have released a promo of the record’s title track which features fan-submitted footage. View it below.

Dear Youth tracklist

Avalanche Move Me Out Of Control With The Wolves Mercy Phoenix Flame Dear Youth (Day 52) Wide Eyed My Endnote The Other Half Blank Pages

Oct 22: Norwich UEA

Oct 23: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 24: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 26: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 27: Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall

Oct 29: Dublin Olympia

Oct 31: Manchester O2 Academy

Nov 01: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Nov 04: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 05: Southampton Guildhall

Nov 06: London Roundhouse

Nov 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 09: Brighton Centre