The Ghost Inside detail Dear Youth

The Ghost Inside will release their fourth album in November.
Dear Youth is the follow-up to 2012’s You Get What You Give and will be launched on November 18 via Epitaph Records. It’s now available to pre-order.
They will also hit the road in support of the record with 15 dates across the UK and Ireland starting in October with Asking Alexandria.
Along with album and tour details, the band have released a promo of the record’s title track which features fan-submitted footage. View it below.
Dear Youth tracklist
Avalanche
Move Me
Out Of Control
With The Wolves
Mercy
Phoenix Flame
Dear Youth (Day 52)
Wide Eyed
My Endnote
The Other Half
Blank Pages
Tour dates
Oct 22: Norwich UEA
Oct 23: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 24: Newcastle O2 Academy
Oct 26: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 27: Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 28: Belfast Ulster Hall
Oct 29: Dublin Olympia
Oct 31: Manchester O2 Academy
Nov 01: Leeds O2 Academy
Nov 02: Cardiff Great Hall
Nov 04: Bristol O2 Academy
Nov 05: Southampton Guildhall
Nov 06: London Roundhouse
Nov 07: Birmingham O2 Academy
Nov 09: Brighton Centre