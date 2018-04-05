The Get Up Kids return with new EP and single

The Get Up Kids have announced that they’ll release a new EP later this year.

The follow-up to 2011’s There Are Rules is titled Kicker and it’ll arrive on June 8th via Big Scary Monsters Records.

To mark the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Matt Pryor, guitarist Jim Suptic, bassist Rob Hope, keyboardist James Dewees and drummer Ryan Pope have released a lyric video for the record's first single titled Maybe

You can watch it below.

The band are heading out on a North American tour this summer. Find full dates below.

The Get Up Kids - Kicker EP 1. Maybe

2. Better This Way

3. I’m Sorry

4. My Own Reflection

Jun 14 – Trees, Dallas, US

Jun 15 – White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), Houston, US

Jun 16 – Mohawk, Austin, US

Jun 18 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, US

Jun 19 – The Casbah, San Diego, US

Jun 21 – The Observatory, Santa Ana, US

Jun 22 – Backstage Bar & Billiards, Las Vegas, US

Jun 23 – Troubadour, Los Angeles, US

Jun 24 – Slim’s, San Francisco, US

Jun 26 – Neumos, Seattle, US

Jun 27 – Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, US

Jun 29 – Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, US

Jun 30 – The Oriental Theater, Denver, US

Jul 11 – Paradise Rock Club, Boston, US

Jul 12 – Great South Bay Music Festival, Patchogue, US

Jul 13 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, US

Jul 14 – Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, US

Jul 15 – 9:30Club, Washington, US

Jul 17 – Motorco Music Hall, Durham, US

Jul 18 – The Music Farm, Charleston, US

Jul 19 – The Masquerade – Hell, Atlanta, US

Jul 20 – Mercy Lounge, Nashville, US

Jul 21 – Delmar Hall, St. Louis, US