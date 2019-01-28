The Fierce And The Dead announce 2019 festival appearances

British post proggers The Fierce And The Dead have announced a string of festival appearances for 2019, including England's A New Day and Germany's Freak Valley Festival where they will play alongside Corrosion Of Conformity and Wolfmother.

“We’re in the process of writing our 4th album at the moment but we couldn’t miss the opportunity to play these festivals," guitarist Matt Stevens told Prog. "We’re lucky to be at the point now of choosing the gigs we really want to do and these should be a lot of fun. Freak Valley is our first visit to Germany and to play with Corrosion Of Conformity is really cool as we grew up listening to them. We had to pull out of Kozfest last year due to a serious health issue last year so I’m so pleased we can play this year and A New Day was so much fun when we played a couple of years ago.”

The band will play:

GER Netphen Freak Valley Festival - June 20-22

UK Ulfcombe Devon Kozfest - July 26-28

UK Mount Ephraim Gardens Canterbury - August 2-4

“We’ve been asked so many times when we’ll make it to Europe and we really hope this is the first of many trips over there,” adds bassist Kevin Feazey.

The Fierce And The Dead are currently planning to release their 4th studio album in 2020.