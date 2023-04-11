The Emerald Dawn forced to cancel UK tour

UK prog quartet The Emerald Dawn have announced they have been forced to cancel their upcoming UK tour, which was due to start with an appearance at HRH Prog Festival on April 15, and featured a run of gigs with Kylver, Long Earth and Haze, after drummer Tom Jackson contracted Covid.

"It is with great regret we have to announce that one of the band has just tested positive for Covid, and therefore our Northern Tour will have to be rescheduled," the band have said. "We know that some people have booked transport (at least one person has booked a flight from Germany) and accommodation. We cannot apologise enough for letting everyone down. And it goes without saying that we are indescribably disappointed."

The affected shows are:

Apr 15: Sheffield HRH Prog

Apr 16: Glasgow Ivory Blacks w/Long Earth,

Apr 17: Edinburgh Bannermans w/Marley Davidson

Apr 19: Newcastle The Cluny w/Kylver

Apr 20: Hull O'Rileys w/Haze