The Emerald Dawn announce first ever London headline show

Cornish-based prog quartet The Emerald Dawn have announced their very first London headline show.

The band will headline London's The Camden Club on Sunday July 20, with support coming from Malta's art rockers Viper Soup Complex.

Although no strangers to performing in the capital - The Emerald Dawn have appeared at both A Sunday In September and Prog The Forest events - they have never performed their own headline set, as yet.

"This will be our first-ever non-festival gig in London," enthuses singer, keyboardist and juggler Tree Stewart. "Don't get me wrong, London prog festivals are terrific, and we love playing at them. It was an honour to headline Prog The Forest in 2022. But at festivals it is such a rush getting onto the stage that you never have time for a proper soundcheck. And that means that you rarely sound at a festival the way you want to sound.

"So we are really excited about playing at The Camden Club with just one other band, the excellent Viper Soup Complex (who are coming all the way from Malta and who we enjoyed meeting at Danfest in Leicester a few years ago), as this will give us the opportunity to perform at our best."

The event is being promoted by London Prog Gigs, and is an evening show.

