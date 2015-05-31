The Doors’ post-Morrison albums to be reissued

Two of the Doors albums released after frontman Jim Morrison’s death are to be remastered and reissued later this year, it’s been announced.

Rhino Records will release 1971’s Other Voices and 1972’s Full Circle on September 4 on vinyl and as a 2CD package.

Rolling Stone reports that both albums have been remastered by Other Voices producer Bruce Botnick. The bonus track Treetrunk which originally featured on the B-side of single Get Up And Dance will also be included on Full Circle.

Recording sessions for Other Voices began before Morrison’s death in 1971 and Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek shared vocal duties on the album which also featured drummer John Densmore.

The trio recorded Full Circle the following year and disbanded in 1973.

Both albums are now available to pre-order.

Manzarek died in 2013 from bile duct cancer which brought Krieger and Densmore back together after a lengthy legal dispute over the use of the Doors’ name.

The band’s unfinished 1968 documentary Feast Of Friends finally saw the light of day after 46 years in 2014.

Other Voices tracklist

In The Eye Of The Sun 2. Variety Is The Spice Of Life 3. Ships w/Sails 4. Tightrope Ride 5. Down On The Farm 6. I’m Horny, I’m Stoned 7. Wandering Musician 8. Hang On To Your Life

Full Circle tracklist

Get Up And Dance 2. 4 Billion Souls 3. Verdilac 4. Hardwood Floor 5. Good Rockin’ 6. The Mosquito 7. The Piano Bird 8. It Slipped My Mind 9. The Peking King And The New York Queen 10. Treetrunk (Bonus)

