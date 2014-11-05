The Doors: Feast Of Friends

While this comes as a package with encore outtakes, a digitalised Live At The Roundhouse and a bonus version of The End, Doors fans will be glad that Paul Ferrara’s on-the-road movie – a documentary without a plot – has been whittled from 23 hours of footage to 40 minutes of revealing snapshots.

Filmed during the Doors’ 1968 US tour, Feast Of Friends offers a fascinating insight into the band as they unleash their third album, Waiting For The Sun. Jim Morrison is already a superstar at 24, mobbed and nuzzled by adoring female fans. By the time he leads from the front at the notorious Singer Bowl show, a full riot is under way and the dilemma between revolt and chaos provides a subtext.

Off-stage candour includes Jim attempting a piano vamp and rapping free-style in his usual stoned, immaculate manner. The others do get a look in, but it’s the singer’s leather-clad allure that scorches the retina. Tasty./o:p