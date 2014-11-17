The Defiled unveil fan tribute video

The Defiled have posted a video for the song Five Minutes, which originally appeard in acoustic form on their third album Daggers. The video includes footage shot on the band's recent tip to Greenland, as well as tributes from fans who have lost loved ones.

Five Minutes is probably our most emotional song, and the one most personal to me” says The AvD. “We didn’t originally plan to film a video for this, but when we were out in Greenland we had the opportunity to film the performance part. Despite the breathtaking beauty of our surroundings, that wasn’t enough to really convey the deep emotions of this song, so as a song that deals with loss, we asked our fans to share their stories with us, and offered them the chance to pay tribute to their lost loved ones. The feedback was overwhelming - in more ways than one - and you couldn’t help but be touched reading all the stories the ‘defilers’ shared with us.

“The day of filming was an emotional rollercoaster - bittersweet. So much sadness in the air, but also therapeutic at the same time. I think everyone there felt the same. It’s easy to look at people like us - metalheads, goths, whatever you want to call us - and think we are morbid people obsessed with death, that death is something we welcome, but just ‘cos we wear black it doesn’t make us immune to grief. The pain one feels when losing someone close is universal, and something no one is exempt from.

“I want to thank all of the defilers who came along to take part in this. You are all beautiful, brave and have helped us make our best video yet - thank you””

View footage from the Defiled’s tip to Greenland.

The band’s UK tour starts next week.

**November **24 Nottingham Rescue Rooms 25 Glasgow Cathouse 26 Stoke Sugarmill 27 London O2 Academy Islington 28 Brighton Audio 29 Leeds Key Club

**December **01 Manchester Academy 3 02 Wolverhampton Slade Rooms 03 Bristol Thekla 04 Southampton Talking Heads