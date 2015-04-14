The Defiled join Coal Chamber UK bill

The Defiled have been announced as support for Coal Chamber’s upcoming UK tour.

The industrial metal outfit have been brought in to replace American Head Charge on the bill, which also features Soil and Dope.

The Defiled frontman Stich D says: “We’re stoked to announce we are going to be joining our friends in Coal Chamber and Soil again. It’s been a long time since we’ve played with these guys so we can’t wait. The 17-year-old me is well chuffed.”

The band have been in Dave Grohl’s 606 Studios in LA, working on their first new material since 2013’s Daggers album.

Stitch D adds: “Getting to record at 606 has been such an insane experience. My two favourite bands of all time are Foo Fighters and Nirvana, so being able to record at Dave Grohl’s place – not only surrounded by all the guitars, drums and memorabilia that I grew up watching on TV and looking at in magazines, but to record on the famous sound city desk which the greatest albums of all time have been recorded on – is utterly incredible. The sound from the desk is truly like no other.

“I actually used to have a picture on my wall in my bedroom when I was 13 of Kurt’s smashed guitar on the desk from when Nirvana were recording Nevermind. It’s crazy how some things turn out.”

COAL CHAMBER/THE DEFILED/SOIL/DOPE UK TOUR 2015

May 20: Leeds Stylus

May 21: Norwich LCR

May 22: Warwick Copper Rooms

May 23: Nottingham Rock City

May 24: Glasgow ABC

May 26: Bristol Motion

May 27: Exeter Lemon Grove

May 28: Brighton Concorde 2

May 29: Wolverhampton Wolfrun Hall

May 30: Manchester The Ritz

May 31: London Koko