The Dear Hunter, Wilderun, Hypno5e, Panzerballett all announced for Euroblast

US prog rockers The Dear Hunter and Wilderun have been announced for this year's Euroblast Festival, along with French atmospheric prog metallers Hypno5e and German jazz metallers Panzerballet.

"Through their ambitious and inspiring storytelling and songwriting approach, these American prog rockers have made quite a name for themselves over the last few years, and we are overjoyed to have them make their debut with us," organiser John Sprich tells Prog of The Dear Hunter.

"Another exciting debut this year is none other than US progressive metal, symphonic folk and orchestral powerhouse Wilderun."

They join a bill that already includes Swedish fusion proggers Dirty Loops, Australian proggers Plini, Black Tongue, Khroma, White Ward, Space Of Variations and more...

"We pride ourselves in not only having one of the coolest and most chilled out gatherings of the year." adds Sprich, "but also in providing so many talented artists with a platform to reach a bigger audience and open doors to bigger and better opportunities! So what would this year be without a few Euroblast alumni returning to our stages?

"Please help us welcome French cinematic metal pioneers Hypno5e back to Cologne! This quartet is sonically and visually possibly one of the most underrated bands in the vast progressive metal scene today!"

Euroblast Festival 2020 will take place 1-3.October 2020 at the Essigfabrik in Cologne, Germany.

Tickets and accommodation packages are available here.

