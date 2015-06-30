Journey's Castronovo held on rape charge

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has been charged with rape in connection with an earlier assault charge.

The 50-year-old was arrested on June 14 in Oregon on charges related to domestic violence. At the time, he was released on bail and ordered not to have contact with the woman.

Now ABC reports that a grand jury has indicted Castronovo on a rape count that has been added to the original charge. He was held without bail at Marion County Correctional Facility in Oregon and is due to make a plea later.

His attorney, Jeffrey Jones, previously said his client was saddened by the accusations of domestic violence and was confident that no criminal conduct occurred.

Journey have brought in Omar Hakim to replace Castronovo on a string of tour dates while he deals with his legal issues.