The Darkness, Young Guns get secret Download slots

The Darkness and Young Guns have been confirmed as secret guests for this week’s Download Festival.

Londoners Young Guns will play their set on Jake’s Stage at 9.30pm on Friday, while The Darkness play the Maverick Stage at 3pm on Sunday.

Download organisers say: “So that’s that. The secret’s out. We have no more secrets to share. Or do we? You’ll have to wait and see.”

The Donington event is headlined this year by Slipknot on Friday, Muse on Saturday and Kiss in the closing Sunday night slot.

The Darkness recently appointed Rufus Taylor – son of Queen man Roger – as their new drummer, replacing Emily Dolan Davies.

Young Guns release third album Ones And Zeros today via Virgin EMI.

For full lineup and ticket details, visit the official festival website.