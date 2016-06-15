The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins reunited with long-lost cat

The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins has been reunited with his long-lost cat, Cully.

His pet was found wandering the streets of Lowestoft, Suffolk, where the singer used to live after she went missing three years ago. The microchip was scanned and Hawkins was revealed as the owner.

The vocalist rushed home from tour to collect the Bengal cat – and she now lives with him at his home in Switzerland.

Hawkins told the BBC: “I always knew in my heart that she was still alive. She’s always loved the great outdoors.

“I periodically checked in with the relevant databases and kept my details up-to-date because I knew this day would come.”

Branch coordinator of Anglia Coastal Branch Of Cats Protection Delphine Wood says: “When the owner’s details came up, I thought the name sounded familiar as my boyfriend is a fan. I was just relieved there was a phone number and it was up to date.

“I contacted Justin and he was so thrilled to hear Cully was alive, fit and well. It was clear how much Cully meant to him.”

The Darkness perform at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival in London on June 18, as well as at Nottingham’s Wollaton Park on July 23 and Perranporth Watering Hole on August 18.

The Story Behind The Song: 'I Believe In A Thing Called Love' by The Darkness