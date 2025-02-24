"We wade through sweet treacle every day, to make things for others to love": The Darkness ponder their place in the world on pumping new rock tune Walkin' Through Fire

The Darkness have released Walking Through The Fire, the latest single from their upcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast. A frisky tune with a strident beat, the song finds singer Justin Hawkins pondering the band's place in the world, with lyrics like "We’re only doing this‚ cos it’s fun / Don’t even think my mum bought the last one" and "We never stopped making hit albums / It’s just that no-one buys them any more."
"The life of an artist is gruelling endeavour, leavened with rare moments of shining success," elaborates Hawkins. "We wade through sweet treacle every day, to make things for others to love. For we chosen few, this is akin to climbing a mountain for the glorious view, whilst studiously avoiding looking at the discarded condom that has attached itself to our stylish yet practical hiking footwear.
"To rephrase in less oblique tones, nothing worthwhile is ever easy, and that is why we, The Darkness, are walking through fire… thinking of you.”
Walking Through Fire is the follow-up to Rock And Roll Party Cowboy, which was the follow-up to I Hate Myself, which was the follow-up to The Longest Kiss.
The Darkness will celebrate the album's release with an 18-date UK tour which kicks off with a pair of hometown shows at Ipswich's Regent's Theatre on March 6 and 7. The schedule comes to a giddy climax at London's Wembley Arena on March 29. Support from Northern Irish rock trio Ash. More UK and European shows follow throughout the summer. Full dates below.
Dreams On Toast will be released on March 28.
The Darkness: 2025 Tour
06 Mar: Ipswich Regent’s Theatre
07 Mar: Ipswich Regent’s Theatre
08 Mar: Oxford New Theatre
09 Mar: Swansea Arena
11 Mar: Guildford G Live
12 Mar: Hull Connexin Arena
14 Mar: Liverpool Guild Of Students
15 Mar: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
17 Mar: York Barbican
18 Mar: Edinburgh Usher Hall
20 Mar: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
21 Mar: Newcastle O2 City Hall
22 Mar: Manchester O2 Apollo
24 Mar: Bristol Beacon Theatre
25 Mar: Portsmouth Guildhall
27 Mar: Leicester De Montford Hall
28 Mar: Cambridge Corn Exchange
29 Mar: London OVO Arena Wembley
May 16: Coventry Empire, UK
May 17: Leeds Beckett Students' Union, UK
Jun 14: Derby Download Festival, UK
Jun 20: Limerick King John's Castle, Ireland
Jun 21: Killarney Gleneagle INEC Arena, Ireland
Jul 18: Kristiansand Ravnedalen Naturpark, Norway
Aug 02: Majano Festival di Majano, Italy
Aug 09: Belfast Custom House Square, UK
Sep 30: Bruxelles Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Oct 02: Tilburg Escape Room 013, Netherlands
Oct 03: Hamburg Steinway & Sons Fabrik, Germany
Oct 04: København Poolen, Denmark
Oct 06: Oslo Rockefeller Music Hall, Norway
Oct 07: Johanneshov Fållan, Sweden
Oct 10: Berlin Metropol, Germany
Oct 11: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Oct 13: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Oct 14: München Backstage, Germany
Oct 16: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 17: Ciampino Orion Live Club, Italy
Oct 18: Nonantola Vox Club, Italy
Oct 21: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Oct 22: Madrid Sala Riviera, Spain
Oct 24: Lisboa Cineteatro Capitólio, Portugal
Oct 26: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain
Oct 28: Luxembourg City den Atelier, Luxembourg
Oct 29: Paris Élysée Montmartre, France
Oct 30: Köln Live Music Hall, Germany