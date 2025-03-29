“Justin Hawkins has got a crazy brain. He kept giving me all of these great lines”: How The Darkness persuaded a Hollywood A-lister to appear on their new album

By ( Classic Rock ) published

When The Darkness call, Hollywood picks up the phone

Photographs of The Darkness wearing suits and Stephen Dorff
(Image credit: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

The Darkness on the cover of Classic Rock issue 339

(Image credit: Future)

The Darkness have just dropped their excellent new album, Dreams On Toast, a record that’s full of the kind of fist-in-the-air anthems that remind you why you fell in love with them in the first place.

But the Dreams On Toast also features an unexpected guest appearances from a bona fide Hollywood star. The album’s closing track, the blockbusting ballad Weekend In Rome, includes a spoken word section, in which a gravelly American voice intones the lines: “Meandering like the Tiber, gand in hand, we scaled the Spanish Steps, the night air thick and sultry, I kiss you beneath the Italian moonlight... This was my dream.”

And who exactly does the voice belong to? None other than actor Stephen Dorff, star of classic Beatles biopic Backbeat and, more recently, acclaimed TV series True Detective. We spoke to Dorff to find out just how he ended up on Dreams On Toast.

How did you get to know The Darkness?

Stephen Dorff: “I know their music from way back. I thought they were a great rock band with Justin’s [Hawkins, singer] voice and flair and the crazy sense of humour. I like a lot of bands out of England but The Darkness had an edge. About seven or eight years ago, Rufus [Taylor, Darkness drummer] and I met at a party and we hit it off and we’ve been good buddies ever since. I’ve seen them play a few times. I saw this great show they played live to the English veterans [the Royal Hospital Chelsea, home of the Chelsea Pensioners]. It was The Darkness and Toto – the wackiest show ever.

How did you end up doing the spoken word sections on Weekend In Rome?

“I was in London for something, and I ended up going out to Dan’s studio where they were recording the album. They were doing Weekend In Rome, and they asked if I wanted to do it. Justin was writing these words while we were there: ‘Can you say this, can you say it like this?’ They got me on a couple of other songs too, but I think Weekend In Rome is the one that worked best, so that‘s the one they kept.

Did Justin Hawkins give you any vocal direction for Weekend In Rome?

“Justin was saying: ‘Just think of it as a dream, you’re on an airplane and you’re kind of sleepy and sad.’ He’s got a crazy brain and he’s such a great writer, and he kept giving me all of these great lines.”

The next time you and The Darkness are in the same city, what are the chances of you getting on stage with them?

“Yeah, I’d love to do that. That’d be fun.”

Classic Rock divider

To celebrate the release of Dreams On Toast, Classic Rock has teamed up with The Darkness to bring you two limited-edition physical versions of the album, both available as a ‘bundle’ with a special version of the new issue of Classic Rock magazine featuring the band on the front cover.

The first version features a hand-signed copy of Dreams On Toast on splatter vinyl, accompanied by a special Darkness edition of Classic Rock issue 339, featuring a brand new interview with the band.

The other version features a glow-in-the-dark cassette version of Dreams On Toast, also with the same edition of Classic Rock magazine.

Both versions are available to buy right now – here for vinyl and here for cassette. Order yours online and have it delivered straight to your door. And remember – you can’t pick these bundles up anywhere else other than the official Classic Rock store, so jump in and get yours while you can!

The Darkness Bundle

(Image credit: Future)
Classic Rock
Classic Rock

Classic Rock is the online home of the world's best rock'n'roll magazine. We bring you breaking news, exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as unrivalled access to the biggest names in rock music; from Led Zeppelin to Deep Purple, Guns N’ Roses to the Rolling Stones, AC/DC to the Sex Pistols, and everything in between. Our expert writers bring you the very best on established and emerging bands plus everything you need to know about the mightiest new music releases.

More about classic rock
Heaven &amp; Hell posing for a photograph in 2009

“We were a bit drunk, and I slurred to Ronnie, ‘Do you fancy doing an album?’ It was as simple as that”: How Heaven & Hell resurrected Black Sabbath’s other classic line-up with The Devil You Know
Metallica/Motorhead

"Lemmy was the real deal, right to the end." Metallica's Kirk Hammett on his love for Motorhead
Living Colour posing for a photograph in the early 1990s

“Our manager said Mick Jagger and Jeff Beck were in the crowd. I had to put it out of my mind and play”: The epic story of Living Colour, the band that revolutionised 80s hard rock
See more latest
Most Popular
Sex Pistols with Frank Carter
"Everybody needs this band right now. America is screaming out for a band like the Sex Pistols." Sex Pistols, with Frank Carter, announce first North American tour in over two decades, starting at a venue where they had pig hooves thrown at them in 1978
Pretty Evil cosmetics
"I consulted with high-end industry pros, undertaking a meticulous dismemberment process to ensure this is built to last." Ice Nine Kills' singer Spencer Charnas launches Pretty Evil cosmetics range, "for those who live for the limelight or the moonlight"
Al Jourgensen Ministry 2024
Ministry announce summer headline shows in the UK and Europe
Dua Lipa, onstage in Sydney
"This is a song that I always always go back to, it’s one of my favourites ever.” Watch pop superstar Dua Lipa cover a classic INXS anthem, live in Sydney
The Young Gods
"We wanted something raw." The Young Gods announce imminent arrival of their 14th studio album, Appear Disappear, share its hard-hitting title track, and reveal UK/Europe tour dates
Pelagic Fest
Prog and Metal Hammer partner with this year's post-rock and prog metal two-day event Pelagic Fest
Springsteen, Depp, Stipe
Watch Bruce Springsteen unleash his inner guitar hero, and jam with Flea, Johnny Depp and R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, in powerful tribute to Patti Smith at New York's iconic Carnegie Hall
Gentle Giant
Gentle Giant share brand new live video for Free Hand
Kevin Shields, MBV
My Bloody Valentine announce first UK headline tour in over a decade
The cover of Classic Rock 339, featuring Pink Floyd
"It's the father and mother of The Dark Side Of The Moon!": The full inside story of Pink Floyd's Live At Pompeii - only in the new issue of Classic Rock