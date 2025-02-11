Watch a stunned Justin Hawkins perform a song with The Darkness when he thought he was going to play laser tag instead

The Darkness singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins was the “unexpected star” on the latest episode of prime-time BBC series Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The unwitting Surrey-born frontman appeared on national TV on Saturday (February 8), playing The Darkness’ breakthrough hit I Believe In A Thing Called Love with his band.

However, he had no idea he was going to perform that night, with the programme instead leading him to believe he was playing a game of laser tag.

In a clip uploaded to TikTok by The Darkness, Hawkins is seen in a darkened room and happily goes down a fireman’s pole. What he descends into, however, is the auditorium of Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where the audience instantly cheers and his bandmates begin playing their song.

Hawkins instantly goes along with the prank, breaking into a large smile before removing his t-shirt, claiming his guitar from a roadie and stepping to the microphone.

Watch the footage below.

Hawkins is no stranger to big TV appearances. In 2020, the musician took part in the UK version of The Masked Singer, dressed as a chameleon. He performed Creep by Radiohead, Feel It Still by Portugal The Man and True Colors by Cyndi Lauper before being voted off and unmasked on the series’ third episode.

Hawkins is also a noted YouTuber. He posts reaction videos, interviews and more to the channel Justin Hawkins Rides Again, which has more than 500,000 subscribers. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, he said he’s more frequently recognised for his videos than his work with The Darkness.

“But now if people stop me at an airport, it’s not to talk about the Darkness,” he said. “They’ll go: ‘I love your YouTube.’”

The Darkness, who reached number two on the UK singles chart with I Believe In A Thing Called Love in 2003, will release their eighth album Dreams On Toast next month. Three singles – The Longest Kiss, I Hate Myself and Rock And Roll Party Cowboy – are currently streaming.