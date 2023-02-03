The Damned announce new album Darkadelic, share video for The Invisible Man

Punk legends The Damned have announced that they'll releases their 12th studio album, Darkadelic, on April 28. The album is the follow-up to Evil Spirits, released in 2018, and is preceded by a single, The Invisible Man. The video can be watched below.

A statement released by the band boasts that Invisible Man "swirls Captain Sensible’s trippy guitar swaths into David Vanian’s signature snarling baritone vocals in a tale of mystery and madness. It is one step beyond into a new Darkadelic universe as could only be conjured up by The Damned."

Last November the band – featuring frontman Dave Vanian, guitarist Captain Sensible, Monty Oxymoron on keyboards, Paul Gray on Bass and drummer Will Glanville-Taylor – announced a UK tour, which will follow a run of dates in mainland Europe. It kicks off at Cardiff's Great Hall on March 31, and wrap up with a pair of shows at London's Alexandra Palace Theatre on April 20 and 21, a week prior to the album's release. Full dates below.

Last month it was announced that Captain Sensible, alongside Refused vocalist Dennis Lyxzén and Rise Against frontman Tim McIlrath, are among the musicians interviewed about the links between punk rock and veganism in the new documentary Punk Rock Vegan Movie, a film written and directed by former punk-turned-electronica wizard Moby.

The Damned - Darkadelic tracklist

The Invisible Man

Bad Weather Girl

You’re Gonna Realise

Beware Of The Clown

Western Promise

Wake The Dead

Follow Me

Motorcycle Man

Girl I’ll Stop At Nothing

Leader Of The Gang

From Your Lips

Roderick

(Image credit: earMUSIC)

The Damned European Tour 2023

Mar 07: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Mar 08: Berlin Hole44, Germany

Mar 09: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 11: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 13: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Mar 15: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 16: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Mar 18: Budapest A38 Hajó, Hungary

Mar 31: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Apr 01: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

Apr 02: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Apr 04: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 05: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Apr 07: Newcastle NX, UK

Apr 08: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 11: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Apr 13: Birmingham Town Hall, UK

Apr 14: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 15: Norwich The Nick Rayns, UK

Apr 17: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 18: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Apr 20: London Alexandra Palace Theatre, UK

Apr 21: London Alexandra Palace Theatre, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).